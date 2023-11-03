BILOXI — Bishop Louis F. Kihneman III presented the 2023 Lumen Christi to 69 individuals on October 21 at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Cathedral.

This year’s recipients, listed with their respective parishes, are:

Annunciation, Kiln — Nona Rachelle Favre

Blessed Francis Xavier Seelos, Biloxi — Charlotte Balius

Christ the King, Latimer — Tina Shoemaker

Holy Family, Pass Christian — Bruce Gerard Carver

Holy Spirit, Vancleave — Lu & Jerry Morgan

Holy Trinity, Columbia — Mary Calhoun

Most Holy Trinity, Pass Christian — Marybeth Breisacher

Nativity BVM Cathedral, Biloxi — Danny & Colleen Kavanagh

Our Lady of Fatima, Biloxi — Edward Granish & Jeanne Granish

Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Lumberton — James & Melissa Bryant

Our Lady of the Gulf, Bay St. Louis — William & Suzi Hand

Our Lady of Victories, Pascagoula — Buzzy & Carrie Largilliere

Our Mother of Sorrows, Biloxi — Gilda Sizor

Sacred Heart, D’Iberville — Mary Alexander

Sacred Heart, Pascagoula — Matthew Wayne & Jennifer Danielle Murray

St. Alphonsus, Ocean Springs — Rose Skelton

St. Alphonsus, Ocean Springs — Lucia Leal

St. Ann, Clermont Harbor — Catherine N. Hoover

St. Ann, Lizana/Our Lady of Chartres — Michael & Diane Mays

St. Ann Mission, Hurley — Beverly Goff

St. Charles Borromeo, Picayune — Michel & Johnny Hays

St. Clare, Waveland — William J. “Bill” & Susan Marino Kane

St. Elizabeth Seton, Ocean Springs — Frank & Gaye Easter

St. Fabian, Hattiesburg — Amanda & Caleb Bailey

St. Francis Xavier, Wiggins — Don & Carolyn Booth

St. James, Gulfport — Joseph Herbert

St. John the Evangelist, Gulfport — Mary Repp

St. Joseph, Gulfport — Amanda & Clark Lizana

St. Joseph the Worker, Moss Point — Duncan & Elena May

St. Joseph Chapel, Pearlington — Cynthia Odon Lichtenstein

St. Joseph Mission, Poplarville — Myra & Richard Sharp

St. Lucy, Lucedale — Ronnie Scott

St. Mary, Gautier — Michael & Bebe Kitchen

St. Mary, Woolmarket — Daniel Ray & Brandy Waltman Kopszywa

St. Matthew, White Cypress — Kristi Shaw

St. Michael, Biloxi — Don & Susan Pizzetta

St. Paul the Apostle, Tylertown — Danny & Dale Majorie

St. Paul the Apostle, Tylertown — Humberto & Darlene Rio

St. Peter, Bassfield — Hal Daley

St. Peter the Apostle, Pascagoula — Clarence Dubose

St. Rose de Lima, Bay St. Louis — Bryan Lewis Therolf

St. Stephen, Delisle — Cecil & Debra Lizana

St. Therese of Lisieux, Gulfport — Judy Lombard Barkum

St. Thomas Aquinas, Hattiesburg — Patricia Burchell

St. Thomas the Apostle, Long Beach — Ron & Nita Gross

Vietnamese Martyrs, Biloxi — Nguyen Van Qua & Khuu Thi Thu Thuy

Author Gulf Pine Catholic General articles authored by the Gulf Pine Catholic

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...