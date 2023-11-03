Bishop Kihneman presents LumenChristi Award to 69 recipients
BILOXI — Bishop Louis F. Kihneman III presented the 2023 Lumen Christi to 69 individuals on October 21 at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Cathedral.
This year’s recipients, listed with their respective parishes, are:
Annunciation, Kiln — Nona Rachelle Favre
Blessed Francis Xavier Seelos, Biloxi — Charlotte Balius
Christ the King, Latimer — Tina Shoemaker
Holy Family, Pass Christian — Bruce Gerard Carver
Holy Spirit, Vancleave — Lu & Jerry Morgan
Holy Trinity, Columbia — Mary Calhoun
Most Holy Trinity, Pass Christian — Marybeth Breisacher
Nativity BVM Cathedral, Biloxi — Danny & Colleen Kavanagh
Our Lady of Fatima, Biloxi — Edward Granish & Jeanne Granish
Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Lumberton — James & Melissa Bryant
Our Lady of the Gulf, Bay St. Louis — William & Suzi Hand
Our Lady of Victories, Pascagoula — Buzzy & Carrie Largilliere
Our Mother of Sorrows, Biloxi — Gilda Sizor
Sacred Heart, D’Iberville — Mary Alexander
Sacred Heart, Pascagoula — Matthew Wayne & Jennifer Danielle Murray
St. Alphonsus, Ocean Springs — Rose Skelton
St. Alphonsus, Ocean Springs — Lucia Leal
St. Ann, Clermont Harbor — Catherine N. Hoover
St. Ann, Lizana/Our Lady of Chartres — Michael & Diane Mays
St. Ann Mission, Hurley — Beverly Goff
St. Charles Borromeo, Picayune — Michel & Johnny Hays
St. Clare, Waveland — William J. “Bill” & Susan Marino Kane
St. Elizabeth Seton, Ocean Springs — Frank & Gaye Easter
St. Fabian, Hattiesburg — Amanda & Caleb Bailey
St. Francis Xavier, Wiggins — Don & Carolyn Booth
St. James, Gulfport — Joseph Herbert
St. John the Evangelist, Gulfport — Mary Repp
St. Joseph, Gulfport — Amanda & Clark Lizana
St. Joseph the Worker, Moss Point — Duncan & Elena May
St. Joseph Chapel, Pearlington — Cynthia Odon Lichtenstein
St. Joseph Mission, Poplarville — Myra & Richard Sharp
St. Lucy, Lucedale — Ronnie Scott
St. Mary, Gautier — Michael & Bebe Kitchen
St. Mary, Woolmarket — Daniel Ray & Brandy Waltman Kopszywa
St. Matthew, White Cypress — Kristi Shaw
St. Michael, Biloxi — Don & Susan Pizzetta
St. Paul the Apostle, Tylertown — Danny & Dale Majorie
St. Paul the Apostle, Tylertown — Humberto & Darlene Rio
St. Peter, Bassfield — Hal Daley
St. Peter the Apostle, Pascagoula — Clarence Dubose
St. Rose de Lima, Bay St. Louis — Bryan Lewis Therolf
St. Stephen, Delisle — Cecil & Debra Lizana
St. Therese of Lisieux, Gulfport — Judy Lombard Barkum
St. Thomas Aquinas, Hattiesburg — Patricia Burchell
St. Thomas the Apostle, Long Beach — Ron & Nita Gross
Vietnamese Martyrs, Biloxi — Nguyen Van Qua & Khuu Thi Thu Thuy
