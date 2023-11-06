Artist Mary Davidson was commissioned by Bishop Joseph R. Kopacz of the Jackson Diocese to create a bronze statue of Servant of God, Sister Thea Bowman. Davidson aims to finish the statue by the year’s end. She showcased her work at an open studio event on October 29, 2023.

Artist Mary Davidson, St. Joseph Parish, Gulfport, was commissioned by Jackson Diocese Bishop Joseph R. Kopacz to create a bronze statue of Servant of God, Sister Thea Bowman. She started early this year and hopes to have the statue completed by end of year. She revealed her work at an open studio on October 29, 2023.

The next step is making a mold from this clay statue, and then they will pour the bronze after that, so that will come, hopefully by the end of the year or later.

Artist Mary Davidson with clay statue of Servant of God, Sister Thea Bowman Photo model used for statue of Servant of God, Sister Thea Bowman Clay feet for statue of Servant of God, Sister Thea Bowman

You can learn more about Sister Thea Bowman’s life with a video biography here: https://gulfpinecatholic.com/2023/10/19/going-home-like-a-shooting-star-mississippi-native-thea-bowmans-journey-to-sainthood/

Author Gulf Pine Catholic General articles authored by the Gulf Pine Catholic

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...

Related