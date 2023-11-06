November 7, 2023

Local Parishioner Commissioned for Statue of Sister Thea Bowman

Artist Mary Davidson was commissioned by Bishop Joseph R. Kopacz of the Jackson Diocese to create a bronze statue of Servant of God, Sister Thea Bowman. Davidson aims to finish the statue by the year’s end. She showcased her work at an open studio event on October 29, 2023.

The next step is making a mold from this clay statue, and then they will pour the bronze after that, so that will come, hopefully by the end of the year or later.

The next step is making a mold from this clay statue, and then they will pour the bronze after that, so that will come, hopefully by the end of the year or later.

Artist Mary Davidson with clay statue of Servant of God, Sister Thea Bowman
Photo model used for statue of Servant of God, Sister Thea Bowman
Clay feet for statue of Servant of God, Sister Thea Bowman

You can learn more about Sister Thea Bowman’s life with a video biography here: https://gulfpinecatholic.com/2023/10/19/going-home-like-a-shooting-star-mississippi-native-thea-bowmans-journey-to-sainthood/

