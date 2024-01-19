When do religious sisters retire? Are they all Catholic? How do they get their names? What’s the difference between nuns and sisters? (…Is there a difference?)

These are the most-asked questions about nuns and religious sisters—according to the internet—and Sr. Mary Grace and Sr. Marie Veritas of the Sisters of Life are here to answer them for you.

Interested in learning more about the Sisters of Life? Read and see all about their mission, their way of life, and their charism at https://sistersoflife.org/. If you’re watching this video in time, you can also sign up for their Life Fest event that takes place today: https://www.lifefestrally.com/

