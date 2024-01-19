January 19, 2024

The Sisters of Life Answer the Internet’s Top Questions About Nuns

Gulf Pine Catholic January 19, 2024 0

When do religious sisters retire? Are they all Catholic? How do they get their names? What’s the difference between nuns and sisters? (…Is there a difference?)

These are the most-asked questions about nuns and religious sisters—according to the internet—and Sr. Mary Grace and Sr. Marie Veritas of the Sisters of Life are here to answer them for you.

Interested in learning more about the Sisters of Life? Read and see all about their mission, their way of life, and their charism at https://sistersoflife.org/. If you’re watching this video in time, you can also sign up for their Life Fest event that takes place today: https://www.lifefestrally.com/

Author

Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Reflections on discerning a vocation – faith, listening and trust 

Gulf Pine Catholic January 19, 2024 0

Bay St. Louis woman celebrates 100th birthday with family, friends

Gulf Pine Catholic January 19, 2024 0

Entering the Convent at Age 23

Gulf Pine Catholic January 12, 2024 0

A Day in the Life of a Consecrated Virgin

Gulf Pine Catholic January 5, 2024 0

Rob Schneider opens up about his Catholic conversion and the life of faith

Gulf Pine Catholic January 5, 2024 1

Bishop Kihneman promulgates Handbook on the Discernment and Formation of Candidates for the Consecration of a Virgin Living in the World

Gulf Pine Catholic January 1, 2024 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

The Sisters of Life Answer the Internet’s Top Questions About Nuns

Gulf Pine Catholic January 19, 2024 0

Reflections on discerning a vocation – faith, listening and trust 

Gulf Pine Catholic January 19, 2024 0

St. John Paul II National Shrine exhibit tells story of Ulma family’s ‘sacrificial love’

Gulf Pine Catholic January 19, 2024 0

Bay St. Louis woman celebrates 100th birthday with family, friends

Gulf Pine Catholic January 19, 2024 0

Entering the Convent at Age 23

Gulf Pine Catholic January 12, 2024 0

Never miss a beat!

Interested in getting blog post updates? Simply click the button below to stay in the loop!