Families from East Biloxi LifeTeen traveled to New Orleans on Saturday, November 4 and spent the day touring and learning more about Catholic history surrounding The Old Ursuline Convent, St. Louis Cathedral, and Blessed Francis Xavier Seelos Shrine at St. Mary ‘s the Assumption of St. Alphonsus Parish. They were able to visit with Father Gil Enderle, a Redemptorist that served at Blessed Seelos in Biloxi for some time. Father Gil is the Postulator that is overseeing the cause for Sainthood for Blessed Seelos. He blessed the group using the Crucifix that belonged to Blessed Seelos. The day ended with Mass at St. Stephen Basilica.

