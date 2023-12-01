December 1, 2023

Our Mother of Sorrows hosts Mass for people with special needs

Recently members of the Order of Alhambra held their monthly Mass for people with special needs, especially those who are intellectually and developmentally disadvantaged.  This month’s Mass was held at Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic church in Biloxi.  Father Peter Varghese, the pastor celebrated the Mass in which all the readings of the Mass that are done by lay people were done by our special needs folks.  Father spoke of the wonderful work that members of Alhambra do for our special friends, the social atmosphere of their members, and that they are preparing a plaque to be placed in front of Our Mother of Sorrows in remembrance of Bishop Joseph Lawson Howze, the first Bishop of the Biloxi Diocese when it was created.  He was also a member and chaplain of their local chapter.  The local chapter of the Alhambra often team up with other local organizations such as the Knights of Columbus, the city of Biloxi, and several motorcycle clubs to provide picnics, parties, and monthly Masses.  At the international level they provide scholarships, help build homes for the special needs, as well as identifying, marking and maintaining Catholic monuments across the north American continent.

