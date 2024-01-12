What is it like to be a Millennial entering the convent? Sister Fiat says, “it’s an act of love to give ourselves” and “love does crazy things, right?” Her love, as you can see, radiates through authentic joy — and will change the way you think about sisters.

Sr. Fiat (whose baptismal name is Rachel) joined the Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration as a postulant in the Summer of 2016. The postulant year is a time of further discernment in preparation to receive the habit and become a member of the community.

The congregation allowed Grotto Network to film Rachel getting her hair cut in preparation of becoming a sister in August 2017 and professing her final vows in seven more years.

On August 1, she received the habit (veil) and the name Fiat, which is Latin for “let it be” in reference to Mary’s response to the angel Gabriel when he asked her to bear Christ to the world.

Visit us at https://www.grottonetwork.com/

Author Gulf Pine Catholic General articles authored by the Gulf Pine Catholic

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...

Related