January 12, 2024

Entering the Convent at Age 23

Gulf Pine Catholic January 12, 2024 0

What is it like to be a Millennial entering the convent? Sister Fiat says, “it’s an act of love to give ourselves” and “love does crazy things, right?” Her love, as you can see, radiates through authentic joy — and will change the way you think about sisters.

Sr. Fiat (whose baptismal name is Rachel) joined the Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration as a postulant in the Summer of 2016. The postulant year is a time of further discernment in preparation to receive the habit and become a member of the community.

The congregation allowed Grotto Network to film Rachel getting her hair cut in preparation of becoming a sister in August 2017 and professing her final vows in seven more years.

On August 1, she received the habit (veil) and the name Fiat, which is Latin for “let it be” in reference to Mary’s response to the angel Gabriel when he asked her to bear Christ to the world.

Visit us at https://www.grottonetwork.com/

Author

Tags: , , ,

More Stories

A Day in the Life of a Consecrated Virgin

Gulf Pine Catholic January 5, 2024 0

Rob Schneider opens up about his Catholic conversion and the life of faith

Gulf Pine Catholic January 5, 2024 1

Bishop Kihneman promulgates Handbook on the Discernment and Formation of Candidates for the Consecration of a Virgin Living in the World

Gulf Pine Catholic January 1, 2024 0

Turning to Our Lady of Guadalupe with love, hope saved her life, singer says

Gulf Pine Catholic December 29, 2023 0

Part I – Prayer Forms – Intercessory Prayer

Gulf Pine Catholic December 15, 2023 0

Focus on the Future: A Story from the UK

Gulf Pine Catholic December 14, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Entering the Convent at Age 23

Gulf Pine Catholic January 12, 2024 0

A Day in the Life of a Consecrated Virgin

Gulf Pine Catholic January 5, 2024 0

Holy Rosary Parish in Hattiesburg hosts community health fair

Gulf Pine Catholic January 5, 2024 0

How to be more thoughtful about your screen time

Gulf Pine Catholic January 5, 2024 0

Rob Schneider opens up about his Catholic conversion and the life of faith

Gulf Pine Catholic January 5, 2024 1

Never miss a beat!

Interested in getting blog post updates? Simply click the button below to stay in the loop!