January 6, 2024

Holy Rosary Parish in Hattiesburg hosts community health fair

Gulf Pine Catholic January 5, 2024 0

PHOTO: Dr. Deeppu Thoppil, a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church and an internal medicine physician at South Central Medical Center in Laurel, discusses health issues with a visitor to a community health fair, along with medical students from William Carey University, held at the church Dec. 16.

By David Tisdale

HATTIESBURG – Holy Rosary Parish joined forces with William Carey University’s (WCU) School of Osteopathic Medicine and Pine Belt Mental Healthcare Resources (PBMHR) to hold a community health fair Dec. 16 in service to members of the neighborhoods bordering both the church and WCU in southeast Hattiesburg.

The event, titled “Soup for the Soul,” offered free health screenings, food, fellowship, and information for those interested in assistance with both the physical and mental health challenges commonly faced in their community. Members of the WCU School of Osteopathic Medicine’s administration, faculty and students were among those providing free blood pressure screenings and other health assessments and consultations for those participating in the fair, held at the Holy Rosary Parish Hall.

“Our medical school was established to provide care for our Mississippi communities, and this one is located right in our backyard,” said Dr. Italo Subbarao, dean of the WCU College of Osteopathic Medicine who is also a member of Saint Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Hattiesburg. “We teach our students to be servant-physicians, so it’s a blessing for us to participate in this event.”

Dr. Rita Porter, director of adult services for PBMHR, was also on hand at the event to provide information about what her agency can offer community members to address mental health issues.

“We want to reduce the stigmas associated with mental illness, and help people feel comfortable talking to someone about their situation,” Dr. Porter said. “We also strive to be community based and for people to view us as part of the community.”

“We’re so pleased to join with these generous and committed community partners in hosting this health fair,” said longtime Holy Rosary congregant Charo Sneed, who also serves as case manager for Catholic Charities in Hattiesburg. “There are so many health information and service disparities affecting our neighbors in this area, and we want to do our part, in conjunction with these partners, to help close that gap by holding this event.”

Sneed also noted that the church hopes to hold similar events again in 2024.

