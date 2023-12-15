Sacred Heart Catholic Church in D’Iberville celebrated the Solemnity of Christ the King with a Eucharistic Procession on November 26, 2023. In spite of the threatening skies, 150 parishioners took to the streets of D’Iberville for a half-mile procession to show our community the faith and love we have for our Lord. Once back on campus, we paused at three altars for adoration. Benediction took place in our Memorial Garden. It was a special and solemn event for all involved. Photos compliments of Walter Probst.

Author Gulf Pine Catholic General articles authored by the Gulf Pine Catholic

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...

Related