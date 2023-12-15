December 15, 2023

Sacred Heart Parish in D’Iberville holds Eucharistic procession

Sacred Heart Parish in D'iberville held a Eucharistic procession on November 26, the Solemnity of Christ the King.

Sacred Heart Catholic Church in D’Iberville celebrated the Solemnity of Christ the King with a Eucharistic Procession on November 26, 2023.  In spite of the threatening skies, 150 parishioners took to the streets of D’Iberville for a half-mile procession to show our community the faith and love we have for our Lord.  Once back on campus, we paused at three altars for adoration.  Benediction took place in our Memorial Garden.  It was a special and solemn event for all involved.  Photos compliments of Walter Probst.

