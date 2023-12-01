December 1, 2023

Father Godfrey Andoh to present talk on the Kerygma at St. Peter the Apostle Church in Pascagoula

Gulf Pine Catholic December 1, 2023 0

St. Peter the Apostle Parish, Pascagoula, will host a talk on the  Kerygma on December 9, 2023 from 9 a.m. – Noon.   The Kerygma will be presented by Very Reverend Godfrey N. Andoh, .Rector, Cathedral of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Biloxi and Vicar for Priests.  Please mark your calendar and  join us in the church at St. Peter the Apostle, 1701 Telephone Road, Pascagoula, MS.  For more information, please contact the Parish Office at 228-762-1759. 

The term κήρυγμα (kerygma) is a Greek word meaning “proclamation.” The Greek word κηρύσσω (kerysso) means “herald,” or one who proclaims. And thus the kerygma is what is proclaimed.

“The kerygma — the proclamation of the Good News — is not a ‘traditional’ custom or a certain ‘social practice.’ The kerygma is the joyful announcement that Jesus Christ is a living Person to be encountered, who through his Resurrection has defeated sin and death.” (Cardinal Christophe Pierre, June 2021 Address to the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops)

Author

More Stories

Our Mother of Sorrows hosts Mass for people with special needs

Gulf Pine Catholic December 1, 2023 0

Pope says he has serious bronchial infection

Gulf Pine Catholic December 1, 2023 0

Our Lady Academy Catholic School Students Interview Bishop Louis F Kihneman III

Gulf Pine Catholic December 1, 2023 0

Need a bit of comforting or consolation? Let Advent help with that!

Gulf Pine Catholic December 1, 2023 0

Day, weekend passes now option for National Eucharistic Congress attendees

Gulf Pine Catholic November 17, 2023 0

March for Life announces 2024 theme: ‘Pro-Life: With Every Woman, For Every Child’

Gulf Pine Catholic November 17, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Father Godfrey Andoh to present talk on the Kerygma at St. Peter the Apostle Church in Pascagoula

Gulf Pine Catholic December 1, 2023 0

Need a bit of comforting or consolation? Let Advent help with that!

Gulf Pine Catholic December 1, 2023 0

Our Lady Academy Catholic School Students Interview Bishop Louis F Kihneman III

Gulf Pine Catholic December 1, 2023 0

Pope says he has serious bronchial infection

Gulf Pine Catholic December 1, 2023 0

Our Mother of Sorrows hosts Mass for people with special needs

Gulf Pine Catholic December 1, 2023 0
%d bloggers like this: