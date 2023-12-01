St. Peter the Apostle Parish, Pascagoula, will host a talk on the Kerygma on December 9, 2023 from 9 a.m. – Noon. The Kerygma will be presented by Very Reverend Godfrey N. Andoh, .Rector, Cathedral of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Biloxi and Vicar for Priests. Please mark your calendar and join us in the church at St. Peter the Apostle, 1701 Telephone Road, Pascagoula, MS. For more information, please contact the Parish Office at 228-762-1759.

The term κήρυγμα (kerygma) is a Greek word meaning “proclamation.” The Greek word κηρύσσω (kerysso) means “herald,” or one who proclaims. And thus the kerygma is what is proclaimed.

“The kerygma — the proclamation of the Good News — is not a ‘traditional’ custom or a certain ‘social practice.’ The kerygma is the joyful announcement that Jesus Christ is a living Person to be encountered, who through his Resurrection has defeated sin and death.” (Cardinal Christophe Pierre, June 2021 Address to the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops)

