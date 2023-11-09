November 9, 2023

Our Lady of Victories Parish to host Father Adam’s Polish Christmas Dinner, Dec. 2.

Our Lady of Victories Church in Pascagoula is hosting Father Adam’s Polish Christmas Dinner on Dec. 2. Featuring a menu with Polish dishes and entertainment, the event offers tickets at $33 and is open to all ages. Tickets can be purchased from the parish office, Venmo, or after weekend Masses.

Wesolych Swiat or, as they say in Pascagoula, Merry Christmas!

A taste of Poland is coming to Pascagoula.

Our Lady of Victories Church will host Father Adam’s Polish Christmas Dinner on Saturday Dec. 2 at 5:30 p.m. in the Resurrection Catholic High School Cafeteria, located on Convent Avenue.

The cost is $33 per ticket and the event is open to people of all ages.

There will be entertainment, a silent auction and cash bar.

The menu will include soup and salad (glass of wine included for each guest). The entrée will include fried fish, cabbage roll, hunter’s stew, pierogi and a Polish cake dessert.

Chef Father Adam Urbaniak, pastor of Our Lady of Victories Parish and a native of Poland, will prepare the meal.

Tickets are available at the parish office, Venmo and after the Sunday (and Saturday Vigil) Masses.

