The Knights of Columbus invite everyone to the Silver Rose Rosary and Mass on Oct. 26 at Holy Family Church. Rosary will begin at 6:15 p.m. and Mass will be celebrated at 7 p.m. Bishop Louis F. Kihneman III will be the principal celebrant. The Silver Rose honors Our Lady of Guadalupe by carrying silver roses across North America from Canada to the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Monterrey, Mexico. In December 1523, The Blessed Mother appeared to St. Juan Diego and requested that a church be built in honor of her to aid in the evangelization of the native population. To help Juan Diego convince the local bishop, the Blessed Virgin instructed him to pick roses (in winter and not native to the area) growing on the. hill. When he showed the roses to the bishop, an image of the Virgin was found on his cloak.

